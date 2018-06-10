BuzzFeed Ben Slams DOJ for Exposing His Reporter Dated Her Source

Partial transcript between Smith and Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter are as follows:

STELTER: About last year, did you know at that time when Ali was writing for BuzzFeed that she was in a relationship with the Senate staffer?

SMITH: You know, I’m — I think I shouldn’t — it’s not appropriate for me to comment at all on a confidential conversation with the journalist. But as you said, Ms. Watkins told The New York Times that she had been transparent with her employers. I would also say this, by the way, is a conversation the Department of Justice wants us to be having.

STELTER: You think they want us to focus on the romantic relationship and whether it’s appropriate for a reporter to be dating a source?

SMITH: I don’t see why else — I don’t see why else there are paragraphs of that in an indictment about a guy who allegedly lied to the FBI. They have — his text messages apparently from his phone that appear to confirm that he lied — in their view, he lied to the FBI. I think they would love to have a conversation, you know, about a reporter’s personal life.

And certainly, they have launched a million smears on social media. My social media is just full of like disgusting smears of a reporter right now, rather than a conversation about what they were doing, what impelled them to use this kind of last-resort tool of covertly spying on journalists.

STELTER: But is it appropriate for a reporter to date a source?

SMITH: You’re making an assumption about who Ms. Watkins source was in the story that, by the way, isn’t asserted in the indictment and that, yeah.