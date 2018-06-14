‘Daily News’ Writer Uses ‘Roseanne Excuse’ for Racial Slur Against Kimberly Guilfoyle — Still Has Job

Daily News columnist Linda Stasi is using the Roseanne Barr Excuse in her defense after publicly attacking Fox News star Kimberly Guilfoyle with a racial slur. But because Stasi is a Trump-hating leftist, and the establishment media have no ethical or professional standards, Stasi still has a job.

In her Tuesday column for the far-left Daily News, Stasi called on Fox News to “fire” Guilfoyle for dating Donald Trump Jr.

Stasi also said the Puerto Rican Guilfoyle would “be better off picking grapes.”

After her racial attack on Guilfoyle went viral, Stasi claimed in a tweet she had “[a]bsolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur.”

Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur. Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I'm just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding — Linda Stasi (@lindastasi) June 13, 2018

This, of course, is the same explanation sitcom star Roseanne Barr presented in her defense late last month after being fired from her ABC show, Roseanne. In a tweet, Barr compared former-Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape.” Barr, however, said she had no idea Jarrett is black. Barr was still disgraced and fired.

Stasi’s claim of ignorance regarding Guilfoyle’s Puerto Rican heritage lacks credibility for a couple of reasons.

To begin with, Stasi is dishonest and unethical.

In order to make a case for Guilfoyle’s termination, Stasi repeatedly misleads her readers (and this includes the headline) with the false claim Guilfoyle is a “reporter.” By spreading this falsehood, Stasi is able to manufacture a “conflict of interest” out of whole cloth over the fact that Guilfoyle is in a relationship with someone she is “reporting” on. This is the foundation of Stasi’s piece, and none of it is true.

Along with the headline, here are the falsehoods: [emphasis mine]

Fox Should Fire Reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, Who Can’t Possibly Stay Neutral While Dating a Trump Kid Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly having sleepovers with Donald Trump Jr., the Fredo Corleone of the Trump boys, while she’s reporting on him, his father, his father’s sex scandals, and the Mueller investigation, what Fox News — that fair and balanced network — should do is bust her down to courtroom reporter. Or fire her. That’s what the sex-scandal-plagued news network must do to maintain even the slightest shred of journalistic integrity. She can’t report on the most powerful family in the country while dating one of them.

The truth (which is available with a few keystrokes to anyone with integrity) is that Guilfoyle is an opinion pundit for Fox News. Also, her relationship with Don Jr. is not a secret. Therefore there is no conflict of interest, there is no “reporting,” there are no ethical issues.

Stasi’s misleading smears are even more dishonest now that we know a young (early 20s) female reporter for no less than the New York Times/Politico/HuffPost/McClatchy/BuzzFeed secretly shared a bed with a 57-year-old source for years as he selectively fed her, and her various employers, anti-Trump scoops. We have also been told her employers knew of this sleazy relationship.

Stasi has yet to register any outrage over this issue of “journalistic ethics.”

The other reason Stasi’s Roseanne Barr Excuse stretches credulity is based on the columnist’s admitted knowledge of Guilfoyle’s personal life.

Stasi spends a couple hundred words slashing Guilfoyle’s romantic life (which laughably boils down to OMG an attractive, successful single woman maybe dated that guy last year and is dating this guy now — that’s two guys in two years!), so how are we supposed to believe Stasi is unaware of Guilfoyle’s most well-known relationship, her five-year marriage to former-Mayor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), a relationship where Guilfoyle was famously celebrated as the first “Latina” First Lady of San Francisco.

What’s more, there is the undeniable fact the left believe they have a moral duty to make examples of those they see as race and gender traitors, as runaways from the Democrat Thought Plantation.

Stasi likely believes she has an obligation to put a Puerto Rican woman (who dares support Trump) “in her place” — which is in the fields “picking grapes” where she is not a threat to Democrats.

Stasi’s column not only adds to the legacy of a Democrat Party that, for centuries, has used everything, from slavery to segregation to the formation of the Ku Klux Klan, to terrorize and bully people of color who threaten their political power, it also adds to the establishment media’s ongoing legacy of doing the same.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.