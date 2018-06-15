CNN Analyst Heckles Sarah Sanders Over Immigration

CNN analyst and Playboy reporter Brian Karem melted down over the issue of immigration Wednesday at the White House briefing.

Without being called on by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Karem suddenly started shouting and heckling Sanders over the issue of illegal immigrant families being separated.

“You’re a parent! Don’t you have any empathy? Come on, Sarah!” he screamed. “You’re a parent! Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through? They have less than you do! Sarah, come on! Seriously!”

Sanders calmly replied, “I’m trying to be serious, but I’m not going to have you yell out of turn.”

Sanders then tried to call on a reporter who had waited her turn, but Karem’s tantrum continued.

“You’re telling us this is the law, and these people have nothing! They come here with nothing!’ he howled.

Sanders said, “Hey Brian, I know you want to get some more TV time, but that’s not what this is about. I’m not going to recognize you.”

His meltdown marched on: “These people have nothing. They come to the border with nothing and you throw children in cages. You’re a parent. You’re a parent of young children. Don’t you have any empathy for what they go through?”

Sanders responded with silence until Karem had finally shouted himself out.

If you notice, Karem is not asking a question. He is not looking for information. He is just screaming and shaming and looking for a YouTube moment.

This is CNN.

The media, of course, do not care about these illegal children. No decent person believes it is a good idea to put children in an adult detention center. The dangers inherent in such a thing need not be explained.

Moreover, when American citizens break the law, we are separated from our families. So what we have here is yet another example of the media demanding special treatment for illegal aliens that American citizens do not enjoy.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.