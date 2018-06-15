Sarah Sanders to CNN’s Acosta: ‘It’s Hard for You to Understand Short Sentences’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and the rest of the establishment media are hoping to manufacture a controversy out of something they cared nothing about when former President Barack Obama was doing it: the necessary and moral separation of families who cross the border illegally. This is their desperate and transparent effort to change the subject away from President Trump’s foreign policy successes with North Korea and the devastating revelations in a newly released inspector general’s report exposing the FBI’s partisan abuses.

The idea that our immigration system would not separate these families is what is immoral. You do not want children — children, for crying out loud — in adult detention centers. While the dishonest media love to paint a picture of the illegal alien as a Brady Bunch-Dad-in-Waiting, the reality is much different. And the very idea of housing children with adults — any one of whom could be a criminal — is simply unthinkable.

Then there is the simple fact that when American citizens commit crimes, they are separated from their children. American citizens are not allowed to take their children into detentions centers or prison. So what we have here, once again, is the media demanding special treatment for illegal aliens, demanding they receive benefits not given to American citizens.

Here is a concept: if you do not want to be separated from your children (who get to spend 56 days at the equivalent of a summer camp), don’t break the law.

Naturally, one of the primary grand-standers over this issue at Wednesday’s White House press briefing was anti-Trump activist Jim Acosta of the far-left CNN.

Acosta preened, hectored, heckled, interrupted, and, in the end, got completely owned by press secretary Sarah Sanders, who, after Acosta attempted to take her out of context, accurately pointed out that the not-very-bright Acosta has trouble understanding short sentences.

CNN’S JIM ACOSTA: On these children who are being separated from their families as they come across the border. … The attorney general earlier today said that there is somehow justification for this in the Bible. Where does it say in the Bible that it’s moral to take children away from their mothers? PRESS SECRETARY SARAH SANDERS: I’m not aware of the attorney general’s comments or what he would be referencing. I can… ACOSTA: Is it a moral policy, in your view? SANDERS: I can say that it is very biblical to enforce the law. That is actually repeated a number of times throughout the Bible. However… ACOSTA: But where does it say that… SANDERS: Hold on, Jim. If you’ll let me finish… ACOSTA: It’s okay to take away children? SANDERS: Again, I’m not going to comment on specific comments that I haven’t seen. ACOSTA: You said it’s in the Bible to follow the law… SANDERS: That’s not what I said. I know it’s hard for you to understand even short sentences, I guess, but please don’t take my words out of context. But the separation of children from illegal families is the product… ACOSTA: That’s a cheap shot, Sarah. SANDERS: …of the same legal loopholes that Democrats refuse to close. And these laws are the same that have been on the books for over a decade. And the president is simply enforcing them. ACOSTA: Is it a moral policy to take children away from their parents? Can you imagine… SANDERS: It’s a moral policy to follow and enforce the law. ACOSTA: …the horror these children go through as they come across the border with their parents? And suddenly, they’re pulled away from their parents. Why is the government doing this? SANDERS: Because that is the law, and that is what the law states, and… ACOSTA: Fine, but you guys don’t have to do that; it’s your policy. SANDERS: You’re right. It doesn’t have to be the law, and the president has actually called on Democrats in Congress to fix those loopholes. The Democrats have failed to come to the table, failed to help this president close these loopholes and fix this problem. We don’t want this to be a problem … and Democrats simply refuse to do their job and fix the problem.

It starts at right around the 6:30 mark:

The media do not care about the fate of illegal children. If they did, they would not want them housed in adult detention centers. What’s more, they would join Trump in trying to prevent the horrors that children go through during the dangerous and illegal trek to America.

In other words, the media should want a border wall installed as a means to deter irresponsible parents from attempting to cross our border illegally because a wall would make the trek futile.

