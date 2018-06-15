President Trump Praises ‘Great Gentleman’ Matt Drudge

Donald Trump praised media pioneer Matt Drudge, founder of the traffic juggernaut the Drudge Report, on Friday for his presentation of positive economic news on the president’s birthday.

“Drudge is great by the way,” the President told Fox & Friends. “Matt Drudge is a great gentleman, he really has the ability to capture stories that people want to see. That was the number one story on Drudge. 44-year low unemployment.”

“I saw that in very big letters and that makes me very proud,” he added.

“New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the number of Americans on jobless rolls declined to a near 44½-year low, pointing to a rapidly tightening labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended June 9, the Labor Department said on Thursday,” CNBC reports.

Drudge is widely credited to have been one of Donald Trump’s most powerful media boosters during the 2016 presidential campaign.