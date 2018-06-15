Emboldened Trump Repeatedly Rips Media During Impromptu Press Conference

A confident President Trump spent a large part of Friday morning blasting the establishment media during a series of impromptu interviews outside the White House.

During a freewheeling set of interviews with the gathered press corps, Trump talked to Steve Doocy of Fox News about a number of issues, including the just-released Inspector General’s report, the thriving economy, immigration, and his summit this week with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore. On this particular issue, he ripped into the anti-Trump CNN.

“You gotta see the fake news,” Trump said to Doocy. “And you guys [at Fox] aren’t fake, but I signed an agreement [with Kim] where we get everything, everything, but they say ‘Trump lost because he agreed to meet.'”

Trump added, “You gotta watch CNN. What a fraud it is.”

After Doocy told Trump CNN is “listening right behind you,” Trump said, “That’s fine.” And then with a theatrical aside, said to CNN, “Do you hear me?”

Speaking to a bunch of braying reporters, Trump hit CNN again as “the worst.”

REPORTER: What did you mean just now when you said you wished Americans would sit up at attention when you (inaudible)? TRUMP: I’m kidding. You don’t understand sarcasm. (CROSSTALK) TRUMP: Wait, wait. Who are you with? Who are you with? REPORTER: CNN. TRUMP: You’re with CNN? You are the worst.

During another part of the availability, the following happened with an unknown reporter regarding Michael Cohen, Trump’s one-time personal attorney, who is now under investigation:

TRUMP: I always liked Michael. I haven’t spoken to Michael in a long time. QUESTION: Is he still your lawyer? TRUMP: No, he’s not my lawyer, but — anymore. QUESTION: Your personal lawyer, and not anymore? TRUMP: But I always liked Michael, and he’s a good person. QUESTION: Are you — are you (inaudible) he will cooperate? TRUMP: And I think he’s been — excuse me, do you — do you mind if I talk? QUESTION: I just want to know if you’re worried… TRUMP: You’re asking me a question. I’m trying to answer you.

Here’s another back and forth with Trump ripping the far-left New York Times:

QUESTION: Did you — did you dictate that statement about Don Jr.? TRUMP: Let’s not talk about it. You know what that is? It’s irrelevant. It’s a statement to the New York Times — the phony, failing, New York Times. Just — wait a minute, wait a minute. QUESTION: Just clear it up. Clear it up. TRUMP: That’s not a statement to a high tribunal of judges (inaudible). That’s a statement to the phony New York Times.

Throughout, Trump was bombarded with a cacophony of reporters shouting questions. At one point, while he was clearly taking a question from a reporter standing right in front of him, a female reporter on his left started shouting.

When it became obvious this reporter was not going to stop yelling, Trump calmly lifted his hand to her and said firmly, “Quiet.” Then he turned to a reporter on his right and said, “She’s so obnoxious.” When the obnoxious reporter objected, he turned to her directly and said, “Yes, you are.”

Her obnoxious behavior continued until Trump leaned into the reporter asking the follow up, so he could hear her question. Watch the video below:

"Quiet!" President Trump says to a reporter: "She's so obnoxious. Quiet."

Sometime during the morning, the president did appear to take a question from Obnoxious Reporter.

“You spoke passionately about the circumstances that led to Otto Warmbier’s death. In same breath, you’re defending Kim Jong Un’s human rights records. How can you do that?” Obnoxious Reporter asked.

Trump responded with, “You know why? Because I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family.”

He continued, “I want to have a good relationship with North Korea. I want to have a good relationship with many other countries.” Hitting media bias again, he added, “And what I’ve done, if you remember, if you’re fair, which most of you aren’t, but if you’re fair — when I came in, people thought we were probably going to war with North Korea.”

Obnoxious Reporter tried to interrupt him, so Trump told her, “Quiet. Quiet.” and calmly continued, “If we did [go to war] millions of people would have been killed.” Video below:

Reporter: You spoke passionately about the circumstances that led to Otto Warmbier's death. In same breath, you're defending Kim Jong Un's human rights records. How can you do that? Trump: "You know why? Because I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family"

To those wondering how the establishment would react to a fearless president who treats them with the contempt they deserve after they have lost all credibility with the American people, I give you Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, who is so frustrated with Trump’s “performance” he fired off a tweet calling on the GOP to fact check Trump, or something…

Today's POTUS performance was breathtaking in the sheer number of provable falsehoods, intentional mischaracterizations and outright lies uttered. Clearly someone feels emboldened. Will GOP leaders continue to shrug this off? Bury their head in the sand? — Chuck Todd

CNN’s basement-rated anti-Trump activist, Jake Tapper ,won today’s award for the perfect mix of impotent rage and fake news:

The IG report doesn't remotely reach a conclusion about either of these issues. The president is lying and millions of Americans (including his obedient media vassals) will now believe and repeat these blatant lies. — Jake Tapper

