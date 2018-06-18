Ann Coulter: ‘Of Course’ the Left Is ‘Using Children’ to Push Open Borders

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says it is typical of the establishment media and political Left to use the issue of child border crossers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border to push their open borders agenda.

In an interview with talk radio host Howie Carr, Coulter said, “of course” media pundits, the open borders lobby, and Democrats are using President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border as a way to gain support for their preferred mass immigration and cheap labor economic model.

Coulter said:

Who cares if this started under Trump or Obama. What the Left’s argument is: “Trump is a liar, therefore we get to wreck your country.” No, no these are fake phony frauds. This is a political movement to bring people in. Of course they’re using children. Of course they’re having children weeping and crying. What are we going to do, take in all of Latin America? And by the way, these are the people who say that America itself, “Oh, we’re a hateful country, we’re misogynist and the rape culture, and we’re so racist, racist, racist.” They’re always telling us how racist Americans are. Why would you want to bring people into a country that’s such a horrible place? [Emphasis added]

During a White House press briefing on Monday evening, a reporter from the establishment media advocated for a border policy that halted all detention of border crossers until the Republican-controlled Congress closed the legal loophole that prevents child border crossers from being detained with their parents, or the adults accompanying them, until they are deported.

Such a policy would result in an open border and likely a surge of illegal immigration and asylum claims, though, the southern border has already been inundated with asylum requests and illegal immigration.

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.

Child border crossers, as Breitbart News reported, actually have a higher standard of living than the 13 million American children who are living in poverty.