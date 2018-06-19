ICE Demands Apology from ‘New Yorker’ Fact Checker Who Smeared Agent as Nazi

New Yorker fact checker Talia Lavin falsely claimed that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was sporting a Nazi tattoo, according to a statement released Monday by ICE.

ICE is also demanding an apology from Lavin and from the New Yorker, a far-left anti-Trump news outlet.

According to ICE, the establishment media fact checker made this false statement via Twitter over the weekend. Lavin’s Twitter account is now locked to outsiders.

“Over the weekend, social media perpetuated by a Tweet by New Yorker reporter Talia Levin erroneously implied that a tattoo on one of the arms [of ICE agent Justin Gaertner] was an Iron Cross and essentially labeled him a Nazi,” the ICE statement read.

“Per Gaertner, the tattoo … is actually ‘Titan 2,’ the symbol for his platoon while he fought in Afghanistan,” the statement said, adding, “The writing on his right arm is the Spartan Creed which is about protecting family and children.”

The statement says Gaertner is a “combat wounded U.S Marine who continues to serve his country as an ICE computer forensics analyst, helping solve criminal cases and rescue children who have been sexually abused.”

Due to his combat wounds, Gartner is a wheelchair-bound para-Olympic athlete who “has volunteered his time to motivate other wounded warriors and Boston bombing victims.”

Read the full ICE statement regarding erroneous attacks on ICE employee for #military tattoo: pic.twitter.com/BwA8kFWNFV — ICE (@ICEgov) June 18, 2018

Per Gaertner, the tattoo on his left elbow is “Titan 2,” the symbol for his platoon while he fought in Afghanistan. The writing on his right arm is the Spartan Creed which is about protecting family and children. pic.twitter.com/qs8H3tkd6l — ICE (@ICEgov) June 18, 2018

Read about how Gaertner and his friend, Gabe Martinez, also a Human Exploitation Rescue Operative (HERO) & computer forensic analyst (CFA) with ICE HSI, provided support to Boston Marathon bombing victims: https://t.co/5PewXy6OMd pic.twitter.com/Ijm2nlYw4v — ICE (@ICEgov) June 18, 2018

Lavin’s alleged tweet hit during this weekend’s fake news frenzy over the separation of families caught crossing out border illegally, something the Obama administration did and no one cared about.

In their zeal to manufacture this controversy, the media have compared America’s legal and humane separation policies (that are meant to protect children from human traffickers and to remove the incentive of abusing children by making them walk through miles and miles of desert) to Nazi concentration camps.

