Nolte: Media Admit Goal Is to Replace Trump Voters with Illegal Aliens

The Washington Post’s Max Boot has finally said out loud what many of us have known for years, that the unholy trinity of the establishment media, far-left Democrats, and Never Trump want to use illegal immigration as a means to cancel out the votes of the 63 million Americans who voted for President Trump.

In a wildly dishonest column filled with hysterical half-truths, countless lies of omission, self-righteous preening, and fake news, Never Trumper Boot finally lays his cards on the table with this closing revelation: “If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness.”

Jennifer Rubin, Boot’s Never Trump confederate at the Washington Post — a far-left, anti-Trump outlet that frequently spreads fake news and falsehoods — approvingly tweeted out Boot’s sentiment.

"If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness." yes!

https://t.co/ygouIRXjhP — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 18, 2018

While Boot’s stated wish is, of course, monstrous, give him credit for being honest, for finally saying out loud what Democrats and the establishment media have been championing for decades — which is to replace everyday Middle Americans with untold millions of subservient illegal aliens who will steal our jobs, vote “correctly,” and provide elites with cheap lawn and child care.

Earlier this year, Julian Castro, a powerful Democrat, also let the cat out of the bag:

The Hispanic vote in Texas will continue to increase. By 2024 Democrats can win Texas, Arizona and Florida. A big blue wall of 78 electoral votes. https://t.co/6FT0NJyjyP — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 23, 2018

Which brings me to this manufactured uproar over the sin of President Trump enforcing immigration law.

You see, it is very simple: past presidents, most especially Barack Obama, did not enforce the law. Rather than detain and charge illegal border crossers, he released them into America. Heaven only knows how many, but off these illegals were allowed to go, straight into America holding nothing more than a summons to appear in court, that many will never honor.

Trump is refusing to “catch and release” these lawbreakers. Instead, he is honoring his constitutional duty by enforcing the law, which means detaining all illegal border crossers as the lawbreakers they are, and holding them until their case is adjudicated in immigration court.

While these lawbreakers are held in adult detention centers, their children are put in child detention centers. For obvious reasons, you cannot put children in adult centers. Families must be separated for the safety and well being of minor children.

So what do Democrats, and cable news anchors, and dishonest columnists mean when they rage against “family separation?” Well, here is what a Max Boot will never dare say out loud…

When it comes to illegal aliens, there is only one way to “keep a family together,” and that is to reward their lawbreaking by releasing them into America.

There is no third way.

You can either detain these lawbreakers as the law requires, or you can engage in “catch and release,” and “catch and release” is why we have anywhere from 12 to 30 million illegals here in America — a number this unholy trinity wishes to increase exponentially.

The whole idea is use the votes of illegal aliens as a way to cancel out the votes of those of us deplorables who dare not vote “correctly,” who refuse to be subservient to our media “betters,” who refuse to behave in the way America’s amoral elites demand we behave.

The end game, of course, is to grant millions and millions of illegals the right to vote through citizenship, because, in this 50/50 country of ours, that will give Democrats total dominance over the federal government for generations to come. Maybe forever, because once Democrats assume power, the flood of illegals will never end.

Look at California. That is exactly what the left want America look like — a failed state with a wiped out middle class; a two-tiered social structure with a massive wealth gap, where favored elites live the high life of a feudal system as the homeless population explodes and deferential brown people (who do not challenge the status quo) work for peanuts.

The additional benefit, naturally, is one-party government. California is wholly-owned by Democrats, which allows them to pass and enforce totalitarian laws that favor illegal immigrants over law-abiding citizens. The intended benefit of this is that law-abiding citizens who choose not to be treated as second-class citizens, leave the state. And as the political opposition flees, Democrats tighten their grip on power.

The bottom line is that “keeping illegal immigrant families together is nothing less than Orwellian language used to paper over the monstrous policy of “catch and release,” a policy that encourages sex-traffickers, gang members, child abusers, and heartless parents to drag young children over miles and miles of dangerous desert (where many of these children are sexually assaulted).

The unholy trinity do not give a damn about these children. If they did, they would not encourage sex traffickers to traffic in underage children, which is exactly what Max Boot and his ilk are doing with this malevolent narrative hidden in the sheep’s clothing of “keeping the family together.”

To them, these children are expendable, are necessary sacrifices on the altar of replacing the deplorables, of hanging on to their cheap nannies and gardeners, of using virtue to hide their insatiable craving for power.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.