Sarah Sanders Torches Media over Immigration Photo Hoax

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders blasted the establishment media Friday for spreading a now-debunked hoax-photograph featuring a little girl crying at the border.

“It’s shameful that dems and the media exploited this photo of a little girl to push their agenda,” Sanders tweeted. “She was not separated from her mom. The separation here is from the facts. Dems should join POTUS and fix our broken immigration system. #ChangetheLaws”

For days, and without bothering to vet the photograph, the anti-Trump corporate media have deliberately tried to mislead the American people into believing President Trump’s separation policies were new (they are not), and that this crying child was separated from her family due to Trump’s refusal to release illegal immigrants into America (which is the ONLY way to “keep families together”).

This week, the hoax-photo was even used on the cover of Time magazine, a far-left outlet that has spread fake news in the past.

The truth is that this child was never separated from her mother, and that Trump is merely continuing a policy of separating children and adults in detention centers, a smart and humane policy that Barack Obama practiced, as did his predecessors.

As if it is not bad enough that the media fabricated a non-controversy out of thin air (no one cared when Obama practiced this perfectly reasonable policy), the media are also using hoax photographs, utterly false propaganda, as a means to do it with.

