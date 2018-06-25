CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta was met with jeers ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday evening.

Attendees of the event chanted “Go home, Jim!” at Acosta, as one man held up a sign that read “CNN Sucks.”

Crowd chants for CNN's Jim Acosta to "Go home!" as man holds "CNN Sucks" sign ahead of Trump/McMaster rally in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Td3XT4qYCa — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 25, 2018

The crowd also reportedly broke into chants of “CNN sucks.”

One woman, later identified as Maria Rojas, was seen berating Acosta as he stood behind a designated area for reporters.

Sitting next to @Acosta is the … ahem … "best" seat in the house. Frequent chanting of "@CNN sucks," "Go home, Jim," after which many have then asked for selfies and autographs. ‍♀️😂 #SCGov pic.twitter.com/lo76znlmvi — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) June 25, 2018

Here’s some video of a woman berating @Acosta. This went on for several minutes as many in the crowd cheered her on. As someone who’s covered my share of Trump rallies, it feels like 2016 all over again. pic.twitter.com/j0SF2nFDvG — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) June 25, 2018

President Trump is in West Columbia to campaign for Gov. McMaster, who is running against businessman John Warren.