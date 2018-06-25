Man with ‘CNN Sucks’ Sign Crashes Jim Acosta’s Broadcast Ahead of Trump-McMaster Rally

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta was met with jeers …
CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta was met with jeers ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday evening.

Attendees of the event chanted “Go home, Jim!” at Acosta, as one man held up a sign that read “CNN Sucks.”

The crowd also reportedly broke into chants of “CNN sucks.”

One woman, later identified as Maria Rojas, was seen berating Acosta as he stood behind a designated area for reporters.

President Trump is in West Columbia to campaign for Gov. McMaster, who is running against businessman John Warren.

