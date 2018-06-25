Exclusive: Mark Levin Thanks Audience for Voting Him into Radio Hall of Fame

Conservative radio host Mark Levin has been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, thanks to overwhelming public support.

Levin was inducted in the category of Spoken Word On-Air Personality by public vote after a massive response from his fans, who tune in on weekday evenings to hear the syndicated Mark Levin Show, which is carried on terrestrial radio stations and on Sirius XM Patriot 125.

In an e-mail to Breitbart News, Levin said: “I’m very grateful to my wonderful audience. I owe them whatever I’ve achieved in radio and I have never and will never take them for granted. They are loyal, smart, and patriotic. And they voted in unprecedented numbers to elect me to the National Radio Hall of Fame. I share this honor with my terrific audience and am deeply blessed.”

Levin was one of two inductees who qualified through public vote alone. The other was Kid Kelly of Sirius XM 1, who was a favorite of listeners to the Howard Stern Show.

Four other inductees were named by a panel of judges, and four additional inductees were honored for their lifetime achievements.

In addition to his radio achievements, Levin has scored major achievements for the conservative movement through his Landmark Legal Foundation. He is also the editor-in-chief of Conservative Review, and the founder of LevinTV.

In 2014, he was the first recipient of the Citizens United Andrew Breitbart Defender of the First Amendment Award at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

On that occasion, he cited President Ronald Reagan as having inspired conservative talk radio.

“Ronald Reagan started talk radio. Ronald Reagan started all these platforms. It was his spirit that really created the Internet and so forth–not Al Gore,” he quipped.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.