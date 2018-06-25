Gov. Mike Huckabee said Monday on the Laura Ingraham Show that even after Red Hen restaurant owner Stephanie Wilkinson threw his daughter Sarah Sanders out because she worked for President Donald Trump, she also stoked a protest at a nearby business where some of Sanders’ party had relocated.

Sanders, Trump’s press secretary, wrote on Twitter about the incident.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so,” Sanders tweeted.

Huckabee told Ingraham that after being asked to leave the restaurant, Sanders and her husband returned home, but the rest of the family went across the street to another restaurant.

Huckabee said while Sanders’ family dined across the street, Wilkinson followed them to the restaurant and harassed them there.

“The owner of the Red Hen called people and organized a protest, yelling, and screaming at them from outside the other restaurant and creating this scene,” Huckabee said.

Some of Sanders’ in-laws, most of whom Huckabee described as “very liberal,” confronted the protesters, according to Huckabee.

“One of the members of Sarah’s in-laws who were there walked out and said, ‘Look I don’t like Trump, I’m not a supporter … but you guys are embarrassing me, and you’re not helping the cause.’”

“This is what the left has been reduced to,” Huckabee said. “It’s really tragic, and it is dangerous, and that’s what I think people need to recognize.”

