Driven by impotent rage, political extremism, and their own frustration at President Trump’s ongoing foreign and domestic successes, the establishment media had its worst week in years last week surrounding their now-debunked border separation hoax.

The timing of last week’s disaster (which I will detail in a sec), could not have been worse. It came right on the heels of a Gallup poll full of dreadful news. A clean majority of 62 percent believe the “traditional news media” is biased. A full 44 percent believe the media is inaccurate, and another 39 percent believe the media spread misinformation.

And those were the numbers before last week, a week full of hoaxes, lies, childish trolling, and the condoning of mob justice against Trump officials.

Here is a breakdown…

The Entire Media Narrative About Child Separation Is a Hoax

Last week’s rabid media storyline about the separation of illegal alien adults and children is a hoax, a fabricated outrage; which is not to say that children and adults are not separated into different detention centers. For their own good, for humane reasons, they most certainly are.

The hoax is that this separation is a Trump policy. It is not. This has been our immigration policy for two decades.

The hoax is not the policy itself, the hoax is the media suddenly being OUTRAGED and screaming NAZI over something their precious Barry did for every one of his eight years in office.

Hoax Photographs

A number of fake news-photographs went viral, and all thanks to a media that saw (and spread) them as too good to check. This includes nothing less than the cover of Time magazine.

Imagine that… We now live in a fake news era so brazen, the cover photo on Time magazine is a fake, a fabrication, a con, naked propaganda using a lie.

There were a number of other hoax photos that made their way around Our Betters in the blue checkmark mafia. See here, here, and here.

Media Caught Asking Donald Trump Jr. If He Wants to Bang His Own Mother

“GQ magazine asked Donald Trump Jr., the son of the leader of the free world, if he has ever wanted to have sex with his mother, according to emails obtained by Breitbart News.”

That actually happened last week.

Media Publish Exposé on Trump Adviser Stephen Miller as a… Third Grader

“White House senior adviser Stephen Miller’s third grade classmate penned an op-ed for Politico, writing how President Trump’s loyal staffer ‘was obsessed with tape and glue.’”

That also happened last week.

Media Misinform Public About Paul Manafort Admitting to Five Cases of Manslaughter

While Trump was speaking live on-air, the ABC News chyron below him broke the fake news that Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chief, had pleaded guilty to five counts of manslaughter.

Manafort has not pleaded guilty to anything, and he is not being charged with manslaughter; nor is he being charged with anything involving violence, nor are there any whispers or rumors that he has ever been involved in any kind of violence.

Media Compare Trump Voters to Nazis

“If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here, you here.’ And I think we now have to flip it. It’s a given the evilness of Donald Trump. If you vote, you can no longer separate yourself.”

That was said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the most establishment media show anywhere on television. And once you start comparing people to Nazis, you are calling for violence against them.

Which brings me to this…

Media Encourage and Legitimize Hate Mobs

Just as their sanctuary cities are updated version of the confederacy Democrats created in the lead up to the Civil War, the bullying and intimidation detailed below is just an updated version of the “whites only” world Democrats created and enforced in the segregated south.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her family chased out of a restaurant called the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen chased out of a restaurant called MXDC in Washington DC.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened and intimidated by a mob at a Florida movie theater. Bondi required a police escort in order to leave. She claims they spit in her face and blocked her exit.

White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller harassed at a restaurant called Espita Mezcaleria in Washington DC.

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters openly calls for mob justice against Trump supporters.

The establishment’s media refusal to condemn as unacceptable the growing mobs of left-wing bullies determined to threaten, harass, and even harm Trump officials, is, without question, not only a glaring double standard that once again reveal their biases (imagine if an Obama staffer had been chased out of a restaurant), but a green light of approval to carry on and escalate.

Worse still, it is the media lies and fake news responsible for ginning up these hate mobs. And there is no doubt in my mind it is intentional. The entire establishment media are now so enraged by their inability to destroy Trump, to kill his successes, to effectively demonize him, to bring down his approval numbers, they have all gone the full-CNN when it comes to intentionally ginning up violence.

Just like the far-left CNN, all of the media are now operating as a 24/7 Hate Machine eager to foment division, hate, and mob justice against anyone on the political right, including the everyday Americans they now openly call “Nazis.”

Two closing points that can never be stressed enough.

Obama separated children for eight years and the media did not care, which proves this entire narrative is a hoax. The ONLY way to keep families together is to release these illegal alien families into the American interior. The media will not tell you that, but they know that is the case, and that is what they want.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.