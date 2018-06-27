CNN’s Ratings Take Another Dive, HLN Sinks Into Abyss

While Fox News continues to dominate in the world of cable, CNN’s audience continues to shrink, reports TV Newser.

In all of cable last week (not just cable news), Fox News was number one in primetime, averaging an incredible 2.513 million viewers. Fox News even humiliated second place MSNBC, which averaged just 1.78 million primetime viewers.

But way, way, way down in 13th place, below even the Food Network, sits far-left CNN at number 13 and an average of just 914,000 viewers — which is about a third of Fox’s numbers.

In total day viewers, Fox News is again number one with 1.465 million viewers, and again humiliated second place MSNBC with just 962,000 viewers.

The conspiracy theorists who run CNN, however, are humiliating themselves with a seventh place showing of only 633,00 total day viewers.

Despite its longtime dominance, Fox News still managed to grow its total day audience by +4 percent when compared to last year. MSNBC grew by double digits. Meanwhile, CNN lost -5 percent of its primetime viewers when compared to last year.

CNN’s sister network, HLN, is a total failure, ranking at 52 with an average if just 262,000 primetime viewers and 227,000 total day viewers.

In worse news, HLN is only doing as well as it is because of decade-old Forensic Files reruns.

Monday’s ratings illustrate perfectly what we see every day at HLN. The primetime hours hosted by CNN’s insufferable washouts — SE Cupp, Ashleigh Banfield, and Michaela Pereira — consistently lose to Forensic Files reruns (a great show, by the way) that air on HLN starting at 9 p.m.

On Monday, SE Cupp only drew 56,000 TOTAL viewers. Pereira drew just 94,000, and Banfield only 164,000.

Forensic Files left all three in the dust with three hours of reruns that attracted 200,000 (9 p.m.); 316,000 (10 p.m.); and 386,000 (11 p.m.).

