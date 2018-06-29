Nolte: Journalists Escalate Trump Hatred with False Blame for Annapolis Shooting

AP/Andrew Harnik

After Thursday’s news broke of the horrific shooting deaths of five journalists in Annapolis, Maryland, the only thing we learned from the establishment media is that this is an institution populated with people so vile, so dishonest, and so depraved they could not wait to exploit the mass murder of their own colleagues for political purposes.

Five journalists are gunned down, and the first reaction from the establishment media is to spread hate against Trump using fake news.

No one who’s watched the media devolve into hysterics over the last few years can doubt they were hoping the Annapolis shooter would be captured in a Make America Great Again hat. But so eager are these deeply frustrated and dangerous neurotics to enjoy that narrative, they launched it without knowing if it was true.

For half the day and into the night, on cable news and social media, countless “journalists” once again exposed themselves as mercenary monsters desperate to mislead the country; as angry, entitled and spoiled babies lashing out at Daddy Trump.

Take a gander at the breathtaking indecency on display below, at the pornographic abuse of dead human beings. And as you do, keep this in mind: if the media are willing to exploit their own in such an obscene way to serve an agenda, imagine what they are willing to do to us:

Here is CNN’s Jim Acosta lying. Trump tweeted out a statement 30 minutes before Acosta posted this fake news:

“This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul,” screamed a Reuters “journalist” in a now-deleted Tweet.

“I think it’s worth pointing out that we’ve had a constant rhetoric coming, even from the president, that the press is the enemy of the people. That’s been repeated constantly, and I think it’s worth noting that if there is a link here, that the publication was being targeted, that that kind of rhetoric can be very dangerous in these times,” far-left CNN’s Legal and National Security Analyst Asha Rangappa.

According to police, however, the man in custody had a grudge with the newspaper going back to 2011.

This has nothing to do with Trump.

Nevertheless, before our very eyes, the media had a national nervous breakdown, and every moment was motivated by two un-American goals: a fascist desire to shut down all criticism of the media and to gin up even more hate against our president.

With 72 percent of the American people woke to the fact the media deliberately spread fake news, the media are hoping to use this mass murder as emotional blackmail, to bully their critics into silence.

Simply put, the media want Trump and his supporters to shut up, to stop defending ourselves, to roll over and die like “good” Republicans are supposed to —  and most of all, they want us to stop telling the truth about just how dishonest and dangerous they are.

And let’s never forget that the very same media currently crybabying over rhetoric, are the very same media who  openly compare Trump and his supporters to Nazis, who folk hero thugs who try to tackle Trump, who foment political violence in predominantly black neighborhoods, who fabricated the Russian collusion hoax, who constantly declare Trump unbalanced, crazy, a unique danger to America; a racist, sexist predator…

These are the same bullies who gin up hate mobs against us and then justify the mob’s violence, who have so lost their way, they are now brazenly using lies as a means to feast on the still warm corpses of their own colleagues in the hopes they can intimidate Trump and his supporters into agreeing to be their punching bags.

Using fake news, it was the media that deliberately created this climate of hate. And now they are doing so again by blaming an innocent man, the president of the United States, for mass murder, which is nothing less than putting yet another target on Trump’s back in a world where we have already seen a Bernie Sanders supporter try to commit mass murder on a Republican baseball field.

