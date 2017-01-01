Texas State Rep Hit by Stray New Year’s Bullet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Texas State Representative from South Texas was hit in the head by a stray bullet overnight during the New Year celebrations.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is carrying out an investigation into the shooting, authorities confirmed to Breitbart Texas.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The shooting of State Representative Armando Martinez (D-Weslaco) was first reported by The Mcallen Monitor. The Texas politician was struck in his head by what authorities believe was a bullet that had been fired into the air. The stray bullet landed near Weslaco where Martinez had been celebrating. The Texas State Representative is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.