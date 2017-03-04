Mexican Politician Climbed Border Fence to Mock Trump’s Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Mexican politician tried to draw media attention by climbing on top of the border fence that divides Tijuana and San Diego as a way to mock the building of President Donald Trump’s border wall. The Mexican politician tried to use the stunt as a way to promote his own ideas about immigration.

“I climbed the wall with the USA. Look @realDonaldTrump the absurd and unnecessary expense of this project that offense and damages our neighborliness,” wrote Mexican congressman Braulio Guerra on social media.

According to Guerra, Mexico should raise the fees charged to tourist legally entering the country as a way to fund projects to benefit the expected number of immigrants deported under Trump. Guerra also called for the proceeds from the fees to be used to pay for attorneys and legal advisors to the Mexican immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

In his social media post, Guerra, who is a Mexican congressman for Mexico’s Revolutionary Institutional Party (PRI) for the state of Queretaro claimed that it was easy for him to climb the fence and as such it would be easy for anyone to climb the fence and cross into California. Guerra failed to mention that at no point during his stunt did he try to cross into the U.S. and simply sat on top of the fence before crossing back into Mexico. Guerra also failed to mention that as a congressman he has immunity from criminal prosecution in Mexico.

Guerra hails from Mexico’s PRI, a political party with a long history of corruption including embezzlement, taking money from Mexican drug cartels, money laundering, and other illicit activities; the PRI is the same party that Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto represents. Three former governors from the PRI are currently fugitives from justice. Javier Duarte, the former governor of Veracruz for the PRI is currently a fugitive of the Mexican justice system and is wanted by the Interpol, Breitbart Texas previously reported. Tomas Yarrington and Eugenio Hernandez, both former governors of Tamaulipas for the PRI are current fugitives of the U.S. Department of Justice on money laundering charges in connection with cartel bribes from the Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel; both politicians had been receiving state-funded bodyguards while on the run. Yarrington is also wanted on drug trafficking charges for allegedly taking part in drug trafficking conspiracies involving the Gulf Cartel, Los Zetas and the Beltran Leyva Cartel.

Tony Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.