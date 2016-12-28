Skip to content

Six-Foot Menorah Stolen from San Francisco Park

Facebook/Add Light to Washington Square Park
Facebook/Add Light to Washington Square Park

by Michelle Moons28 Dec 20160

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

North Beach Chabad’s massive six-foot menorah was stolen from San Francisco’s Washington Square Park in the early days of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights holiday.

On the second day of Chanukah, which was also Christmas Day this year, Miryum Mochkin posted news of the stolen menorah and a photo of it to her Instagram account. Responding to commenters’ reactions, she wrote, “The SFPD is looking at Surveillance and meanwhile our response will be another lighting there tonight. When ppl try to diminish our light, we just Add!”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An event was set up and posted to Facebook that encouraged people to come out on December 26 and light up the park with their own menorahs. The event listing reassured those who did not have menorahs to come out nonetheless, and one would be provided for them to light.

On Monday night, Mochkin posted about the event to her Instagram showing several lit menorahs on a table and people gathered around:

San Francisco Police Department detectives are investigating and have asked metal recyclers to watch out for anyone attempting to sell large pieces of metal.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that any person with information about the pilfered menorah is encouraged to call the police anonymous tip line at (415) 474-4444.

On the first night of Chanukah, the Living Torah Center, a Santa Monica synagogue, was smeared with feces. The incident was described as an apparent anti-Semitic attack and was not the first in the area. The synagogue had a menorah in its window with a Happy Chanukah banner. Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz said that the incident was not random. Just weeks earlier, a man had barged into a service, gave a Hitler salute, and shouted, “Heil Hitler!” He then made a machine gun motion and fled.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.