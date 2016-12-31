21 Stuck 130 Feet Up for 6 Hours at Knott’s Berry Farm

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Twenty-one children and adults got the ride they never planned on Friday night when a Knott’s Berry Farm ride malfunctioned, trapping the riders for six hours before a rescue could be accomplished.

Sky Cabin is no roller coaster, it is a slow moving ride that rises high which gives those on board a sky-high view of Buena Park. At its apex the ride reaches 180 feet

Knott’s Berry Farm first released a statement just after 6 p.m that informed the public that the ride first malfunctioned around 2 p.m. The statement continued, “The Sky Cabin is a fully enclosed revolving observation ride. After the Knott’s Berry Farm maintenance team made several attempts to bring the attraction down, we contacted the Orange County Fire Authority to assist.”

Approximately 36 firefighters arrived near 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. An Orange County Fire Authority assured not one of the trapped riders was hurt or in danger and that firefighters are trained for just such situations. It was about 7:30 p.m. when fire crews began lowering riders the 130 feet from where the structure came to a halt. The riders were brought to the ground using a safety harness.

“All 20 guests and one ride operator were safely on the ground by 9:54 pm,” read an update from the park that came at 10:06 p.m.. “Each of Knott’s rides is inspected, check-listed and properly maintained daily. Sky Cabin will remain closed until the park’s investigation into the cause of the incident is completed.”

“Knott’s Berry Farm’s number one priority is the safety of all its guests and employees,” the park statement assured.

