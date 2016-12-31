Skip to content

California’s First Dog Passes Away

From the Daily News:

SAN FRANCISCO >> “Sutter” Brown, a Pembroke Welsh corgi christened California’s first dog by his owner Gov. Jerry Brown, died Friday following a brief illness. He was 13.

The dog’s health had deteriorated rapidly in recent days and the decision was made to say goodbye, the governor’s press office said in a statement.

He passed away peacefully with the governor and first lady Anne Gust Brown at his side, and was laid to rest at the family ranch in Colusa County, where he “loved to roam, sniff and play,” the statement said.


https://twitter.com/SutterBrown/status/735187164552536065Preview


