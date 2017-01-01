Skip to content

100 Earthquakes Hit Near California-Mexico Border on New Year’s Eve

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck just after 11:00 pm local time (1000 GMT), some 90 kilometres (57 miles) from the New Zealand city of Christchurch, according to the USGS
AFP

by AWR Hawkins1 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The California Institute of Technology is reporting approximately 100 earthquakes were detected near the California-Mexico border on New Year’s Eve.

The quakes were centered about Brawley, CA, “which is about 125 miles east of San Diego and 20 miles north of the border.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to ABC 7, the largest of the quakes was about 3.9 magnitude. They report that scientists say larger quakes in the region are possible and “the shaking may continue for several days.” The outbreak of quakes occurred over 30 miles from the San Andreas Fault and is not expected to cause any large scale quakes.

Seismologist Lucy Jones says there was an outbreak of quakes in the same area in 2012, and that the 2012 outbreak was much larger in magnitude.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.