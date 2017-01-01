More than Half of Forbes’ 40 Under 40 Live in Bay Area

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over half of the people who made it onto Forbes‘ list of “America’s Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40,” released in early December, live in California’s Bay Area.

Of the 40 people selected, 25 of them live in San Francisco or Silicon Valley, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 32, who tops the list with a net worth of $50 billion.

Other Bay Area millionaires and billionaires include individuals who earned their wealth from startups and platforms like Airbnb, Snapchat, Instagram, Dropbox, Pinterest, Stripe, and Dropbox.

The San Francisco Chronicle points out:

…although many of the occupants of Forbes’ roundup are right here in the area, neither the youngest to land on the list, 24-year-old Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey, nor the oldest, Mayweather, live here. Rather, the Bay-based millionaires and billionaires in the running are largely founders of well-established investment companies, social media networks, and tech-based financial services.

Forbes notes that 26-year-old president of Irish technology company Stipe, John Collison, is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. He is two months younger than Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel, who is also 26. Further, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, 28, and Snapchat cofounder Bobby Murphy, 28, are reportedly the only other self-made billionaires in the world under the age of 30.

Others who made the list include — in chronological order based on wealth — basketball player and venture capitalist Kobe Bryant, 38; actress and the Honest Company’s Jessica Alba, 35; boxer and entrepreneur Floyd Mayweather, 39; entertainer and Parkwood Entertainment founder Beyoncé Knowles, 35; and basketball player LeBron James, 32.

Six of the people listed had made at least some of, their wealth from Facebook.

Forbes notes that in order to be be eligible for this list, individuals had to be under age 40 as of December 12, “reside in the U.S. and substantially have made their own fortunes in this country.”

