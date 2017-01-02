SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A bartender in Santa Ana was trying to do a trick to usher in the New Year when he inadvertently set a female customer on fire.

The incident occurred about 30 minutes into the New Year at Lola Gaspar, which is located on the 200 block of West 2nd Street.

According to ABC 7, authorities said a bartender poured alcohol onto the bar … and lit it on fire.” Police said that “the trick quickly backfired, catching a woman’s face and hair on fire.”

The woman was transported to an area hospital, but no word about the extent of her injuries was released.

An investigation by Santa Ana police and the Orange County Fire Authority is under way.

New Santa Ana reports there were no other injuries.

