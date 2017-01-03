Concern Mounts as Over 250 Earthquakes Hit Border

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

What originally seemed an isolated group of 100 small earthquakes on New Year’s Eve has now grown to “more than 250 earthquakes,” and apprehension is running high.

On January 1 Breitbart News reported 100 earthquakes hit in the area of Brawley, CA. ABC 7 reported that the largest of the quakes was about 3.9 magnitude. They also reported that scientists said larger quakes in the region were possible, and that “the shaking [could] continue for several days.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Seismologist Lucy Jones said there was an outbreak of quakes in the same region in 2012, and that the 2012 outbreak was larger.

Map of today’s quakes (pink) with quakes in much bigger 2012 swarm. From Caltech pic.twitter.com/UfUFapwxTe — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 1, 2017

The New Year’s Eve earthquakes occurred roughly 30 miles from the San Andreas Fault, and were not expected to cause large quakes. But the additional 150 quakes since Saturday have people on edge, including some scientists.

CBS San Francisco reports that the movement and shifting related to the quakes is now concerning. Scientists say the “seismically active” area “is the region that connects the San Andreas and Imperial faults,” and that “both faults can produce devastating earthquakes.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com