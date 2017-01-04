‘Hot Mugshot Guy’ Is Now Super-Rich, Living in Mansion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former outlaw Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot went viral and landed him a modeling career, is now living the dream in a mansion in Los Angeles with his wife and three kids, and driving a luxury sports vehicle.

Meeks, 32, was released from jail in March and began his modeling career with manager Jim Jordan of White Cross Management.

Meeks, 32, was released from jail in March and began his modeling career with manager Jim Jordan of White Cross Management.

He was arrested in Stockton, California on five weapons charges and one gang charge in the summer of 2014 as part of Operation Ceasefire, a multiagency mission involving the Stockton police gang unit, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. The operation was aimed at cracking down on a surge in shootings and robberies in the Weston Ranch area of Stockton.

The San Francisco Chronicle points out that on his Instagram page, he posted an image of himself standing in front of a beautiful white California home, accompanied with the caption, “God is good.”

Two months ago, a picture of him in his brand new Maserati appeared on his page for all of his fans to see:

Two months ago, a picture of him in his brand new Maserati appeared on his page for all of his fans to see:

Good to be home A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

Upon his release from jail, he posted a picture with Jordan expressing how thankful he was to his “family and everybody for all your love, support and prayers.” He added, “I’m overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead. I’m ready.”

At one point, Jordan said of Meeks, "The world responds to beautiful things. Jeremy is a beautiful thing."

At one point, Jordan said of Meeks, “The world responds to beautiful things. Jeremy is a beautiful thing.”

Meeks has nearly 700,000 followers on his Instagram account. His Facebook page has approximately 485,000 likes, and he has 10,300 followers on Twitter.

It appears his modeling career can’t come between his relationship with his wife of eight years. “Through thick and thin,” he wrote in the caption of a picture of him and his wife celebrating their anniversary at a vineyard, with a bottle of wine and her Chanel bag in tow.

It appears his modeling career can't come between his relationship with his wife of eight years. "Through thick and thin," he wrote in the caption of a picture of him and his wife celebrating their anniversary at a vineyard, with a bottle of wine and her Chanel bag in tow.

On one of his Instagram posts, Meeks wrote, “Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future.”

On one of his Instagram posts, Meeks wrote, "Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future."

