Left-Wing Berkeley Activist Arrested in Homicide Case

A Trump-hating, gender-rights, climate-change activist who protested against police brutality and sexual assault has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the stabbing of a woman and killing of an unknown person in Berkeley this weekend.

Breitbart News spoke with a watch commander at the Berkeley Police Department who confirmed earlier news reports that UC Berkeley student and outspoken activist Pablo Gomez Jr., of North Hollywood, was arrested Saturday in connection with the first homicide of the year in Berkeley, as well as a stabbing.

Police would give no information on the identity, age or gender of the dead victim, even though it is known that the stabbing victim was female.

Gomez Jr. is reportedly studying “Chicanx/Latinx Studies,” according to Berkeleyside.com, and is a senior climate action fellow at Alliance for Climate Education. (The “x” is a gender-neutral ending used to avoid a binary gender designation.) He has reportedly been deeply involved in the campus activist community, and had posed for a photograph with Gov. Jerry Brown and billionaire Democrat activist and donor Tom Steyer.

Authorities said that around 11:42 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 2600 block of Ridge Road on reports of a stabbing victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed and seriously injured.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. During the investigation, Berkeley police were led to an address in the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue.

At the residence, they found the body of an unidentified person. Detectives continued to pursue leads and identified Gomez Jr. as a suspect in both incidents.

According to Berkeleyside.com, Gomez was an activist within the “gender movement” and preferred that “he” be referred to as “they”.

This obsession with not correctly identifying gender makes it really difficult to understand what was done to whom. One thing is clear. All the talk about standing up for women’s rights and protesting sexual assault came to an end with the arrest of Gomez Jr. for his involvement in the killing of one woman and the stabbing of another on Saturday.

Berkeleyside.com further noted:

There was some indication from people familiar with Gomez Jr. that mental health issues likely played a role in Friday’s violence. Gomez Jr. posted often online about queer and transgender issues, and was deeply concerned about police brutality and a range of social justice causes. They wrote often about the importance of protesting unjust systems and fighting for equity, and expressed support for efforts such as shutting down freeways, “burning chiles at the door of the governor’s office to get them to respond to demands,” and questioning mainstream media on its depiction of crime and the treatment of minorities. Their short bio on Twitter reads “nonbinary, pan xicanx who loves dr pepper.”

It was unclear how the stabbing and homicide were connected.

