Controlled Avalanche Causes Snow to Block Entrance to House

A California man found his house’s front entrance buried in snow from a controlled avalanche Tuesday.

Siig Steven of Alpine Meadows found his home’s entrance blocked by a 15-20-foot wall of snow after an avalanche, CBS Sacramento reported.

“Yep…nailed! Think the snow wall could have been 15-20 ft tall,” Steven wrote on Facebook.

Controlled avalanches were conducted in the area due to recent storms increasing the likelihood of dangerous, naturally-occurring avalanches.

Steven said he was warned about the situation and “moved his car, but never expected the snow to end up in his house.”

The snow also hit other houses in the neighborhood, but California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division said that there have been no injuries.