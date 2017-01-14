East Bay Times Provides Schedule of Bay Area Anti-Trump Protests

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dropping all pretense of journalistic integrity, and respect for the Constitution and the democratic transition of power, the East Bay Times has published an extensive list of anti-Donald Trump events in the Bay Area for inauguration week.

Naturally, the Times will be providing extensive and laudatory coverage of these events, and wants to make sure there are more than a handful of people who show up (which makes for rather awkward photographs).

Do not expect the Times to cover any violence that may occur, nor offensive protest signs, nor the presence of radical leftist/anarchist/communist groups that want to overthrow the U.S. government (who show up regularly to such events).

But do expect the Times to keep this “news” article prominently featured on its website throughout the week. As of Saturday evening, the protest guide is among the top stories on the Times‘ web page.

One of the highlights of this week’s events includes a “Resist Trump” rally by Occupy Oakland, which promises to be “a family-friendly rally to protest Trump’s first day in office.”

Occupy Oakland was among the more militant and violent groups within the international Occupy Wall Street movement in the fall of 2011.

Other protests are specifically billed as “non-violent,” including a march across the pedestrian lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge holding purple fabric as a “symbolic visualization that unity and love are our greatest strengths against hate.”

The author of the East Bay Times article, Martha J. Ross, called the President-elect “illegitimate” and “loathsome” on Twitter on Saturday evening:

Well, Trump as president is by many measures illegitimate and loathsome. Lewis is being truthful while Trump is, as usual, whining. https://t.co/YmagPW6D1W — Martha Ross (@marthajross) January 15, 2017

