‘Intoxicated’ Man Yelling ‘Go Trump!’ Rescued from Sunset Cliffs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Saturday, San Diego lifeguards rescued an “intoxicated” man from Sunset Cliffs and the man began yelling “Go Trump!” as the lifeguards stood him up to bring him to safety.

ABC 10 reports that the man was “walking along the cliffs” until becoming so impaired that he could not continue. Lifeguards arrived on scene to retrieve the man thereafter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Abby Hamblin tweeted video of the rescue. You can hear the “intoxicated” man yelling “Go Trump” toward the end of the footage:

Currently at Sunset Cliffs where an intoxicated man is resisting being rescued and yelling "Go Trump!" pic.twitter.com/moOF0H6fpG — Abby Hamblin (@abbyhamblin) January 14, 2017

The man sustained no injuries and lifeguards said the man “was not arrested” after the incident.

In related news, two naked men were rescued from a cliff at the ocean in San Francisco on Saturday. The San Francisco Chronicle notes: “What started as a fun Friday night adventure in the nude quickly devolved into a naked nightmare as the men became stuck on the cliff, pounded by oncoming waves.”

No word yet as to whether the men voted for Trump.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated the 45th President of the United States on January 20.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.