LAT: Stephen Miller’s Journey from Samohi to the West Wing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a pre-inauguration profile, the Los Angeles Times describes the journey of 31-year-old Stephen Miller, President-elect Donald Trump’s senior policy advisor and the man who was selected to write his inaugural speech, from the “People’s Republic of Santa Monica” to the White House.

The Times notes how Miller’s patriotism and resistance to political correctness were a focus of contention with his peers at “Samohi,” i.e. Santa Monica High School — and seem to be what propelled his rapid political rise.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Around 2002, when other students reportedly scoffed at the reintroduction of the Pledge of Allegiance to their morning routine, Miller stood tall and proudly with his hand over his heart like clockwork every single day.

The Times‘ Lisa Mascaro writes: “As he was finding his voice at Santa Monica High, Miller bemoaned the school’s Spanish-language announcements, the colorful festivals of minority cultures, and the decline, as he saw it, of a more traditional version of American education.”

Miller told the Times, “These challenges were some of the toughest I faced in life. When we think of nonconformity, we tend to imagine kids in the ’60s rebelling against ‘the system.’This was my system. My establishment was a dogmatic educational system that often uniformly expressed a single point of view.”

The Times’s full profile on Stephen Miller can be found here.

Follow Adelle Nazarian on Twitter and Periscope @AdelleNaz