Garcetti Fundraising for L.A. Mayor’s Race Outside California

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is raising campaign funds far outside California this week, reportedly hoping to bring in $100,000 in contributions.

In Chicago on Monday, Garcetti held the first of three fundraising events — a cocktail fundraiser at a home, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Garcetti is making the fundraising stops before and after an official three-day U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting being held in Washington, D.C.

He will hold yet another fundraiser there in Washington, D.C. as well as a third event in New York.

Garcetti political strategist Bill Carrik told the Daily News that the fundraising goal has been set at $100,000 between the three events. The trip will come to an end on Friday, when Garcetti returns to L.A.

Earlier this month, outgoing Vice President Joe Biden attended a Beverly Hills fundraiser for Garcetti’s re-election bid. CBS Los Angeles reported that tickets ranged from $250 to $1,400, as detailed on an event invitation. The salute to Biden event reportedly raised around $250,000.

Of the around 10 challengers facing off against Garcetti, the most notable may be Mitchell Schwartz. Schwartz was New Hampshire State Director for former President Bill Clinton’s campaign in 1992, and worked on the 1996 Clinton presidential campaign in California, according to the Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters. He also worked in the Clinton Administration State Department during Clinton’s first term in office, and headed up President Barack Obama’s primary and general campaigns in California.

Schwartz had only just over $73,000 cash on hand of over $335,000 in contributions raised. While Garcetti has rejected public funds through the Public Matching Funds Program, Schwartz and several other candidates accepted.

