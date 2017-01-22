Woman Leads Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Ambulance

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police arrested a 24-year-old female suspect Saturday after she allegedly stole an ambulance and led police on a high speed chase in Arleta.

The suspect, Desiree Delatorre, was captured after the ambulance crashed into a utility pole shortly after 3:15 a.m.

According to ABC 7, “Firefighters responded to a help call at a home in the 15500 block of W. Rayen Street” only to have the patient refuse transport to a hospital. When the firefighters walked out of the residence the ambulance was gone but could be seen moving through the neighborhood because the emergency lights were still flashing.

Police chased the vehicle and Delatorre allegedly crashed into a poll near “Lassen Street and Woodman Avenue.”

Delatorre was treated for non-life threatening injuries, “arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and was being held on $80,000 bail.”

