California Democrat to First Lady: ‘Show Us Your Papers!’

California State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) is renewing a demand to see First Lady Melania Trump’s immigration papers — an issue Democrats first raised during the election campaign.

Skinner expanded on her demand in an interview with Politico this week: “No one in the Trump operation has released any of the documentation to indicate what was the circumstance, or whether she had full legal status. … We only know they had a lawyer look at whatever papers she chose to give.”

In 2010, when Arizona passed a controversial immigration law that allowed state and local law enforcement officers to check the immigration status of anyone stopped for another valid purpose, Democrats — especially in California — objected that it empowered local police to “demand your papers.” That, they said, conjured images of the Nazi Gestapo.

For the past six years, the Los Angeles City Council has boycotted Arizona over the law —even though the implementation has been subject to court battles, and in the end, many of the most controversial clauses were thrown out or abandoned.

Ironically, Democrats continue to refer to Trump in “Nazi” terms.

According to Variety, Actress Lily Tomlin, who was speaking to reporters backstage at the recent Screen Actors Guild awards, compared Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration to the actions of the Nazis.

You’ve got to change the laws, just like he’s changing, Trump is changing the laws now. He’s trying to change the laws. You know, my mind is going too fast. I wanna think about the fact that, you know, I don’t wanna make this comparison, I’m not making it any way, but the Nazis, they changed the laws if they didn’t agree with them. They just changed them and they could do whatever they wanted.

Tomlin added, “Oh my gosh, I feel like I’m talking to someplace in Germany many decades ago.”

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman.

Author, Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.donnelly.12/

Twitter: @PatriotNotPol