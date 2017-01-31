Mexican Gas Price Protests Close San Diego Border Crossing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Protesters flocked to U.S.-Mexico border crossings on Sunday to protest the 20 percent gasoline price hike that went into effect in Mexico on January 1.

The protesters “halted southbound traffic at one of two crossings in Nogales, Arizona” and stopped southbound traffic “for hours at the San Diego-Tijuana San Ysidro port of entry.”

According to CBC NEWS, Mexican personnel at other border crossings abandoned their posts when crowds arrived, thereby allowing protesters to simply wave cars through. People carrying contraband, therefore, were able to slip into Mexico without detection.

CBC reported:

Only a small percentage of motorists entering Mexico from the U.S. are stopped for inspection under normal circumstances, but Sunday’s demonstration gave them an open invitation. Guns and cash from drug sales in the U.S. are often introduced to Mexico by car.

The demonstrations were “unrelated to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.” Rather, they were singularly focused on opposing the gas price increases put in place by “the government of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.”