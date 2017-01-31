SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Approximately 200 radical leftists protested and picketed outside of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)’s Pacific Heights mansion in San Franisco on Sunday to oppose what they have labeled as her “pro-Trump voting record” because she voted in favor of confirming a few of the president’s Cabinet picks.

“It’s disgusting,” organizer Ben Becker said, according to sanfranmag.com. “It’s completely inexcusable.”

Becker reportedly organized the protest and unofficial town hall with Michael Petrelis, who emceed the event.

Out in front of @SenFeinstein mansion for a 'town hall' meeting of sorts. Hope you heard us, Ms Feinstein. #NoOnSessions pic.twitter.com/quzVbcTOs7 — Bea B. (@Pacificant) January 30, 2017

Feinstein — who has a liberal voting record — has so far voted in favor of confirming James Mattis for Secretary of Defense, Mike Pompeo for CIA director, John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security, and Nikki Haley for U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

On Tuesday morning, Sen. Feinstein said that she would not vote for Sessions, according to USA Today.

Trump’s Cabinet picks have been delayed because Senate Democrats have created procedural roadblocks, including boycotting several scheduled confirmation votes. As a result, hearings could extend well into March.

Protesters reportedly chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, Jeff Sessions—just say no!” at Sunday’s protest, which began around 3 p.m. According to sanfranmag.com, they complained that Feinstein’s voicemail was full and that they could not leave her messages.

“I wasn’t able to leave a message because her machine was full and wasn’t being emptied,” Becker reportedly said. “We got the impression that the opinions of her constituency were not important to Senator Feinstein.”

Earlier this month, protesters had similarly rallied against Trump’s Cabinet picks outside Feinstein’s San Francisco office.

Also on Sunday, thousands of people picketed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), San Francisco International Airport (SF) and other major airports, causing massive traffic delays , to protest President Trump’s recent executive order on travel from terror-prone countries. These countries were also identified by President Barack Obama’s administration, pursuant to the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015.