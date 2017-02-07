California Democrats to Trump: No, You’re ‘Out of Control’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

California Democrats responded to President Donald Trump’s comment on Sunday that the potential “sanctuary state” was “out of control” by asserting that he, in fact, was the one who is “out of control.”

“Out of control? Trump should look in the mirror,” tweeted billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democrat donor and potential 2018 gubernatorial candidate who became a billionaire while investing in the fossil fuel industry, only to discover a second life as a climate change activist. Steyer has donated millions upon millions to Democrats in the past two election cycles, to little avail.

Out of control? Trump should look in the mirror. https://t.co/5UGx1YW0R7 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 6, 2017

Trump had been referring to California’s “sanctuary” policies, which preclude state and local law enforcement from sharing information with federal immigration officials. In July 2015, those policies allowed the murder of a young woman, Kate Steinle, who was shot in broad daylight while walking with her father in San Francisco. Her killer had been deported five times and convicted of seven felonies, but found refuge in San Francisco because of its “sanctuary city” policy.

In addition, Trump has clashed recently with the state over the intolerance of its public university campuses, specifically the University of California, Berkeley, where rioters prevented Breitbart Tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking last week on the campus that founded the Free Speech Movement in the 1960s.

“If this is what Donald Trump thinks is ‘out of control,’ I’d suggest other states should be more like us,” said State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

