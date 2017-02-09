CA Dem Party Chair Endorses Keith Ellison for DNC Chair

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Chairman of California’s Democratic Party, John Burton, joined scores of other high profile Democrats on Tuesday in endorsing Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) to take over as the next chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“I am supporting Keith Ellison for DNC chair because he is committed full time to organizing field efforts in key states, and I agree with him that Democrats must do a better job to motivate voters across the nation, including championing working families and their issues,” said Burton.

The position has seen considerable turnaround with former Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz ousted after Wikileaks revelations that came to light during the 2016 presidential campaign cycle. The released emails indicated that Schultz worked to ensure then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was the party’s nominee, stacking the deck against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for the position. Political strategist Donna Brazille subsequently took over and is currently serving as interim chair. Brazille also came under scrutiny for Wikileaks emails that revealed that she, through her relationship with CNN, leaked one or more presidential debate questions to then-candidate Clinton.

Democratic presidential nominee Clinton ultimately failed in her attempt to secure the highest office in the land over then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Burton went on to say of Ellison: “Keith knows that elections aren’t won in Washington, D.C. He understands the investment and support state parties need and will help foster a strong bench of candidates, effective field operations and open communication between the National Democratic Party and every state, especially those that need it the most.”

Ellison’s campaign website also touts the support of the state party chairs of Hawaii, Minnesota, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

11 U.S. Senators have endorsed Ellison, according to the Ellison for Congress website. Those include, but are not limited to, Sens. Chuck Schumer, Harry Reid, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Also on the endorsement list are 40 current and former U.S. Representatives. The entire list reads as a who’s who of the liberal-left Democrats.

The Los Angeles Times noted that there is some dissent among Democrats. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced support for former Obama Administration labor secretary Tom Perez to take the position of DNC Chair.

