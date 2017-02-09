Newlywed Teacher Arrested for Having Lesbian Affair with 14-Year-Old Student

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A newlywed former California high school teacher was arrested for having a lesbian affair with a 14-year-old student.

Camryn Zelinger, 32, was arrested at Encore High School for the Arts in Riverside Monday on charges of suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, the New York Post reported.

Zelinger had an affair with the female student for a “few months” before the victim’s mother found out and reported the allegations to the Riverside Police Department.

The performing arts teacher at Encore High School for the Arts in Riverside also sent inappropriate “communications” to the student.

Parents told KTLA that Zelinger was “recently married” and reportedly pulled the student out of classes with other teachers “so the two of them could spend time together.”

One parent said she would never have expected this behavior from her.

“The way she is and the way she interacts with the children, you would never suspect. You would never think she would do something like that,” Tiffany Florez told KTLA.

Zelinger was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center and released on $50,000 bail Tuesday, Metro reported.

The performing arts school said counselors would be available to students through this difficult time.

Police said the school has cooperated with the investigation and have stated that Zelinger is no longer employed with them.