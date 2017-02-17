One California Democrat Admits He’s Tired of Trashing Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

At least one Democrat leader in California admits that he’s tired of “trashing” President Donald Trump.

According to a Sacramento Bee article, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon had a message for the California Newspaper Publisher’s Association Wednesday:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump . . . We’re all doing a great job of talking about Trump and holding Trump accountable . . . If Hillary Clinton had gotten elected president of the United States, we would have started the year with 2.5 million children in California living in poverty. If Hillary Clinton had been elected president of the United States, we would have started the year with crumbling roads.”

Rendon’s weariness of talking Trump doesn’t seem to be shared by his colleagues. Minority Leader Chad Mayes (R-Yucaipa) took a cheap shot at Trump, according to the Bee: “Alternative facts aren’t acceptable,” he said. “Facts are acceptable because the only time you’re able to make decisions is based upon real information.”

Another notable Democrat, Kevin de León — who has been in the news of late for admitting half his family is living in the country illegally and using false documents to work — explained why he will continue to trash President Trump at every opportunity.

When asked by the Bee if the anti-Trump talk is alienating the state from the federal government, de León said it’s his responsibility to protect the people and values of California.

“Had John McCain run for the presidency or had he won eight years ago, as a partisan and as a Democrat, I would naturally be disappointed. But I think I would get over it rather quickly, try to find common ground, see how we can move forward as a nation together,” said de León, before adding that he would have felt the same way if Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush or John Kasich became president.

It will be truly extraordinary if California politicians stop the anti-Trump talk—or ever acknowledge that when given the opportunity to play politics with the Federal emergency funds for the Oroville Dam disaster, Trump refused to put millions of Californians at risk just to score some political points.

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman.

Author, Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.donnelly.12/

Twitter: @PatriotNotPol