SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Immigration activists and anti-Trump protesters rallied across California on Saturday, as news — both real and fake — of new deportations spread throughout the country.

In San Diego, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, activists marched through the streets chanting: “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!” The crowd reached an estimated 4,000 people.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Organizer Mohamed Abdullah said: ““We are telling Trump and his people we will not tolerate the senseless acts of hate and the bigotry that are going on in Washington, D.C., and in the White House,” according to the Union-Tribune.

In Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times, there were also thousands of demonstrators, who demanded that L.A. not only remain a “sanctuary city” by refusing to cooperate with federal immigration orders, but that it also invest in services to help illegal aliens.

The Times‘ Andrea Castillo and Emily Alpert Reyes reported: “Large American, Mexican and LGBT flags dotted the scene. Many marchers held home-drawn signs, some with likenesses of the Statue of Liberty and President Trump. Other signs carried phrases like ‘No human is illegal’ and ‘Cut your own (expletive) grass!'”

In Fresno, where mayor Lee Brand responded to President Trump’s executive order against sanctuary cities by declaring that the city would not become one, hundreds of activists marched in opposition.

The Fresno Bee reported that “although there were a few confrontations, the march was mostly peaceful.” It added: “Cars honked in support of marchers when they neared the Selland Arena chanting, ‘No ban, no wall! Sanctuary for all!’ And ‘Keep ICE out of Fresno!'”

This week, President Donald Trump is expected to revise and re-introduce his controversial executive order temporarily banning travel from seven terror-prone countries previously identified by Congress and the Obama administration.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. His new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.