Aides: Trump Could Repeal DACA Without Legislation

President Donald Trump’s aides have reportedly found at least two ways to quietly repeal the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program without placing Trump’s signature on it.

Trump has stated that he does not intend to target so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the United States as minors — and may allow them to stay and work in the country legally.

But according to a report in the Los Angeles Times, senior Trump aides and two immigration policy advisers have examined at least two options for ending DACA that would not directly involve Trump.

One of the options is a legal guide that provides detailed information about which people are priorities for deportation.

The Times writes, “Under that option, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, a vocal critic of deportation relief as a senator, would direct Department of Justice lawyers to review the program, which issues two-year work permits to people who qualify and keeps them from being categorized as deportation priorities.” After that, if the Department of Justice (DOJ) determines that DACA is illegal, they would reportedly instruct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to stop providing and renewing those work permits.

A second option would involve the courts.

The Times writes, “A handful of governors are considering a challenge patterned on the 2014 lawsuit filed by several conservative state officials against the Obama administration’s expansion of deportation protections. If they sue, Sessions could instruct his lawyers not to defend the program in court, exposing it to indefinite suspension by a federal judge.”

During Thursday’s press conference, President Trump said, “We’re gonna show great heart. DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you.” He added, “To me, it’s one of the most difficult subjects I have because you have these incredible kids.” Trump said, “I love these kids. I love kids. I have kids and grandkids. And I find it very, very hard doing what the law says exactly to do and you know, the law is rough.”

Last week, approximately 680 illegal immigrants were swept up for repatriation as part of a crackdown on criminal illegal aliens living in the United States; 161 of them were arrested throughout Southern California.

A February 13 statement from the Department of Homeland Security indicated that 75 percent of the 680 illegal immigrants who were taken in by authorities had committed crimes inside the United States.

The Times notes that as these options are being worked out, work permits are still being issued.

