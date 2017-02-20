ICE Raids Shrivel Supply of Day Laborers at Home Depot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Many Home Depots once featured several dozen day laborers nearby, but the supply is shriveling as the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) may seek to deport up to 3 million illegal aliens that have criminal records.

Following a presidential executive order, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” issued on January 25, ICE raids across the United States detained 680 high priority individuals for deportation, with about 161 detained in California, according to the Washinton Examiner.

But that works out to just o.07 percent of the 950,062 non-detained aliens with deportation orders on the list as of May 21, 2016.

According to updated testimony on May 19 to the Senate Judiciary Committee of testimony by Thomas D. Homan, acting ICE director, removals of illegal aliens dropped by 41 percent, from 409,849 during the 2012 election year, to 240,255 during the 2016 election year. Of the 99.3 percent of interior removals, 92 percent were priority convicted criminals, and 7.3 percent were threats to national security, public safety, and border security.

Holman told Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that although there are 3 million illegal immigrants with criminal records in addition to their illegal status, ICE only has detained 11,006 individuals.

When asked by Grassley why there were so few in custody, Homan’s answered: “Individuals on ICE’s non-detained docket with final orders of removal are released under conditions designed to ensure their compliance with their immigration obligations.”

With virtually no general purpose interior removals in the last couple of years, the latest Pew Research Center Hispanic Trends survey found that were an estimated 11.1 million illegal aliens in the U.S. in 2014, down from 12.2 million in 2007. About 72 percent of illegal aliens are employed, equal to about 5 percent of the entire U.S. workforce.

About 33 percent held service jobs such as janitor, child care worker or cook, twice the 17 percent share of U.S.-born workers; 15 percent hold construction jobs, triple the share of U.S.-born workers who hold that type of employment; and 13 percent are employed in manufacturing jobs, compared to 10 percent of U.S.-born workers. Despite the impression that a high percentage work in agriculture, only 5 percent of illegal aliens are employed in agriculture, versus 2 percent of U.S.-born workers.