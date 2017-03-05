Teen ‘Geisha Dolls’ Gang Busted for Armed Robberies

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police in San Jose arrested a teenage trio that had terrorized and robbed over a dozen minimarts and gas stations at gunpoint or knifepoint over three months while wearing Geisha masks.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the group known as the “Geisha Dolls” crew targeted businesses in San Jose and Milpitas, and in some cases pistol-whipped the store workers, between Oct. 23 and Jan. 25.

They were given the name because their masks resemble the white powder makeup that Japanese geishas traditionally applied to their faces.

The group consists of three teenagers. Two are 17 and one is 16. Authorities have reportedly withheld their names because they are minors.

According to NBC Bay Area, a break in the case arrived on January 25 when “police arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to a robbery at the Arco AM/PM located at 2104 N Capitol Ave. Officers searched his residence and found evidence of the Arco AM/PM robbery.”

Nearly three weeks later, on Feb. 14, members of the Metro Unit reportedly located arrested a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old juvenile in San Jose .

After conducting additional searches at the juvenile’s residence authorities were reportedly able to find evidence linking all three suspects to the 12 robberies. At least one of the juveniles was reportedly booked at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say there could be other victims. Authorities are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about the cases is being asked to contact San Jose robbery detectives Juan Hernandez or George Constantine at 408-277-4166. Tips can also be sent to Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP or svcrimestoppers.org.

Individuals and businesses that have also been targeted are also asked to contact authorities. Anyone providing information about the case may be eligible for a cash reward being provided by the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

