TSA Discovers One-Day Record of Guns in Passenger Bags

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TSA agents found a record 21 guns in passengers’ luggage as they checked baggage on February 23.

The previous one-day record was 18.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to the Los Angeles Times, the guns were found in airports large and small, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles, and all but one of the guns was loaded.

Nine of the 21 guns were 9mm.

Whenever TSA discovers a firearm, the weapon and the passenger carrying it are handed “over to local police.” TSA discovered and “seized 3,391 firearms” in 2016, which represented a 28% increase over 2015.

TSA spokesman Nico Melendez stressed that the agency works to educate and remind travelers to double check their bags for firearms before entering the airport. Nico said, “I think we have a pretty robust campaign as it is, with a very popular Instagram account, regular releases about gun finds and events across the country. With the rules readily available on our website, app and in newspapers, we’ve done and continue to do what we can to educate.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.