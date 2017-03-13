He Won’t be Back: Schwarzenegger Terminates Senate Rumors

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told supporters on Sunday via social media that he “won’t be back,” quelling rumors about a possible U.S. Senate run in 2018.

While the 69-year-old actor-turned-politician made it clear he’s not running for Senate, he’s not done with politics. According to Fox News, the two-term former California governor—who has been publicly sparring with President Donald Trump of late, more so since he quit as host of Celebrity Apprentice earlier this month—is setting his sights on reforming the political process.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

In his Facebook post, Schwarzenegger appealed to his social media followers to continue the fight: “Gerrymandering has completely broken our political system and I believe my best platform to help repair it is from the outside, by campaigning for independent redistricting commissions. Thank you for your kind messages and all of the support and I hope you’ll join me in my battle against gerrymandering with the same enthusiasm.”

Schwarzenegger’s post was in response to a Politico report that the former “Governator” and movie star was mulling a bid for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Diane Feinstein, who is rumored to be retiring in 2018. Given the fallout over his affair with a housekeeper that broke up his marriage — and the intense unpopularity of the Republican brand in California — the rumor was that Schwarzenegger would run as an independent.

The fact that there will not, in fact, be a political comeback for the man whose trademark line is “I’ll be back” is a throwback to the famous promise General Douglas MacArthur made at Corregidor to return to the embattled Philippine Islands: “I Shall Return.”

But in the era of Trump, where everything is simply a negotiation, this likely isn’t the last we’ve heard of the “Terminator.”

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman, whose doing a book tour, speaking about how we can Make CA Great Again (#MCGA)!

Author, Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.donnelly.12/

Twitter: @PatriotNotPol