American Students on Spring Break Chant ‘Build the Wall’ on Mexico Cruise

A group of American spring break revelers reportedly chanted “Build that wall!” during a family show on an evening cruise in Cancun, SF Gate reported.

The Daily Mail reports that the group was aboard the Captain Hook Pirate Ship dinner cruise with other revelers when they broke out into the chants, shocking other tourists on board.

Anaximandro Amable Burga, a Peruvian tourist, was on board with his Mexican wife Suly when he witnessed the scene.

“Today I was with Suly, my wife (who is a native of Mexico), watching an entertainment show off the coast of Cancun aboard a boat, and at the end of the show, a flock of Americans (maybe under the influence of alcohol, or maybe not), began to sing the infamous ‘Build that wall’ chant louder and louder,'” he wrote on Facebook.

Mexican tourists aboard the ship reportedly complained about the chants, but the spring breakers did not stop.

The Yucatan Times denounced the chanting in an editorial Friday saying it was an act of “xenophobia and discrimination against Mexicans within their own country.”

The paper also added that the “racist hymn” was “far from being an isolated incident” that has drawn the ire of tourism sector workers who say that the spring breakers’ actions were offensive and rude towards the Mexican people.

This is not the only time chants of “build a wall” have been deemed racist by others.

CNN called a video of children chanting “build a wall” at a Michigan middle school that went viral in December an example of “racism.”

