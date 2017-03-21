Exclusive: Jenna Jameson Denies Role in Anti-Trump Porn Film: ‘Fake News’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson told Breitbart News exclusively on Tuesday that she is not involved in a forthcoming pornographic film by xHamster.com that is aimed at parodying President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet.

“Completely false. I would call that fake news… or a sad ploy by a company in dire need of publicity for their crap film,” Jameson said.

In a press release on Tuesday, xHamster announced that Jameson was under consideration for a role in the film, which has not yet been named. The lead actor, playing Trump, was announced as “an amateur performer known only John Brutal.”

It also claimed: “Blair Williams has already signed on as Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. xHamster is still casting the other roles, but says it plans to offer Julia Ann the role of Kellyanne Conway, Nina Hartley as Betsy DeVos, Tommy Pistol as Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Ron Jeremy as Steve Bannon, and Jenna Jameson the chance to play herself.”

Jameson, however, vigorously denied any involvement.

The former performer and entrepreneur has been a vocal supporter of Trump, and has also become a prominent supporter of Israel. According to the Jerusalem Post, Jameson recently converted to Orthodox Judaism and may be planning on relocating to Israel with her fiancé, Lior Bitton.

In recent months, Jameson has been an active participant in political debates on Twitter, jousting with liberals and defending conservatives, as well as taking staunchly pro-life positions on abortion.

She has also spoken out against antisemitism after receiving a number of abusive messages via social media.

Update: xHamster responded, via a publicist, to Breitbart News’ report:

[Jameson] didn’t respond to our offer directly, it’s sad to hear that she won’t be involved. After xHamster cast Brutal, we reached out to adult performers who would make up our dream team cabinet, including Jameson, who has been full-throated in her support of President Trump. Blair Williams agreed to play Ivanka. Julia Ann said was interested in playing Kellyanne Conway, and Tommy Pistol Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. This isn’t just a one-off, it’s a four year project, and we’re still looking for our DeVos, our Bannon, or Jameson. We were hoping she’d play herself, but there are plenty of beautiful women who can play her if she won’t.

