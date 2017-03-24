Trump Supporters Disrupt California Attorney General Town Hall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted a town hall held by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in the Inland Empire town of Ontario on Thursday evening, the San Bernardino Sun reports.

Becerra has led California’s charge against many of President Trump’s policies. Earlier this week, for example, he filed a brief supporting a lawsuit by Santa Clara County challenging the president’s executive order that threatens sanctuary cities with the loss of federal funding.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An earlier town hall at the San Bernardino Valley College had proceeded without incident, the Sun reports. However, in Ontario, Becerra faced a hostile audience:

Before Becerra could begin, a group of Trump supporters stormed the meeting at Chaffey High, chanting, “Shame on you.” A webpage advertising the protest called out Becerra for not supporting President Donald Trump’s immigration initiatives. Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. in Ontario, and Trump supporters carrying signs with the president’s name and saying “America first,” stormed the room. While the town hall kicked off on time at 6 p.m., the protesters continued to interrupt the proceedings. Becerra was introduced to simultaneous cheers and boos. … Just before 6:45 p.m., the event came to a halt. The protesters continued to chant and audience members exited.

Until now, most of the disruptions at town hall meetings this year have been carried out by opponents of President Trump against members of Congress, usually Republicans.

Last month, for example, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) left a town hall under police escort due to aggressive disruptions by anti-Trump activists.

The left-wing movement calling itself the “Resistance” or “Indivisible” has shared its disruption tactics widely through online manuals and other media.

Becerra, who dared the Trump administration to “come at us” in December, and predicted a “legal war” with Trump in January, found himself on the receiving end of the left’s own tactics on Thursday.

It was the latest example of the rise in passions — and decline in civility — on both sides of the growing political divide.