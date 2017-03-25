Freedom Center Demands Trump Defund ‘Sanctuary Campuses’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A California group is launching a controversial “No Sanctuary Campuses” campaign, calling for President Trump to defund any state university that declares itself a “sanctuary” and to prosecute state and university officials promoting “sanctuary” for criminal aliens as “secessionists.”

Fox News reports that the “David Horowitz Freedom Center plans to target 11 state schools and wants University of California President] Napolitano — the former head of homeland security — to be “prosecuted for sedition.”

In a post on his organization’s website, David Horowitz states: “This is the most massive movement of sedition since the Civil War and is the centerpiece of the so-called ‘resistance’ — itself a form of sedition in a democracy — that Democrats have mobilized against the Trump administration.”

In response to the “sanctuary movement” —which Horowitz characterizes “as a concerted effort by left-wing administrations in major American cities to undermine the Patriot Act and make it more difficult for the Department of Homeland Security to ferret out terrorists and criminal aliens, and deport them” — Horowitz’s group is putting up “WANTED” posters featuring Napolitano and Cal State University Chancellor Timothy White.

Horowitz is promoting the campaign as an antidote to the efforts of California Democrats to turn California into a “sanctuary state” by spread[ing] this seditious movement from our cities to our colleges and universities, and, in California, to make the entire state a sanctuary for foreign criminals.”

Horowitz’s mission: to defend “free societies whose moral, cultural and economic foundations are under attack by enemies both secular and religious, at home and abroad.”

According to Horowitz, defunding entities promoting “sanctuary” from immigration enforcement is not enough.

“De-funding is a good first step,” Horowitz says in his online post, “but is not enough to counter-act the serious threat that the sanctuary movement poses to our nation’s security in the midst of the global war that Islamists have declared on us. What is needed is the prosecution of the criminal officials leading this movement. The Department of Justice needs to investigate and indict the mayors of these municipalities and the derelict presidents and chancellors of sanctuary campuses.”

The Freedom Center’s “No Sanctuary Campuses” campaign was supposed to begin last month at UC Berkeley when Milo Yiannopolous was scheduled to speak, but violent leftist protestors shut down the event.

Starting with 11 campuses in California, Horowitz plans to expand his campaign nationwide targeting public “sanctuary campuses” in the coming weeks and months.

